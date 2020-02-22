Jones leads Middle Tennessee past Southern Miss 61-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)C.J. Jones posted 18 points as Middle Tennessee defeated Southern Miss 61-53 on Saturday.

Tyler Stevenson’s jump shot with 12:54 before halftime gave the Golden Eagles a 17-8 lead. That triggered a 16-2 run by the Blue Raiders who went on to a 33-25 advantage at intermission. They never trailed in the second half. Donovan Sims had 11 points for Middle Tennessee (7-21, 3-12 Conference USA), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jayce Johnson added nine rebounds.

Tyler Stevenson had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (9-19, 5-10). Leonard Harper-Baker added 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. He also committed seven turnovers. Gabe Watson had six rebounds.

The Blue Raiders improved to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. Middle Tennessee defeated Southern Miss 65-63 on Jan. 25. Middle Tennessee plays Rice on the road next Sunday. Southern Miss matches up against UTEP on the road next Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞