Jones leads Coastal Carolina over Georgia St. 81-69

Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)DeVante’ Jones had 24 points and 14 rebounds as Coastal Carolina extended its home win streak to seven games, defeating Georgia State 81-69 on Friday night.

Deanthony Tipler added 22 points for the Chanticleers.

Essam Mostafa had 15 points and 16 rebounds for Coastal Carolina (7-1, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). He also committed seven turnovers. Ebrima Dibba added 15 points.

Justin Roberts had 14 points for the Panthers (6-2, 0-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Kane Williams added 12 points. Corey Allen had 10 points.

