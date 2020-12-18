Jones leads Coastal Carolina over Delaware State 99-73

NCAA Men's Basketball
CONWAY, S.C. (AP)DeVante’ Jones had a career-high 33 points as Coastal Carolina easily beat Delaware State 99-73 on Thursday night.

Jones shot 12 for 13 from the foul line. He added seven rebounds and six steals.

Deanthony Tipler had 21 points for Coastal Carolina (5-1). Essam Mostafa added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Ebrima Dibba had seven assists.

Pinky Wiley had 19 points for the Hornets (0-2). Omari Peek-Green added 14 points. Martez Robinson had 12 points.

