STANFORD, Calif. (AP)Spencer Jones hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, Brandon Angel added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Stanford beat Washington 81-69 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Maxime Raynaud made 7 of 12 from the field and finished with 15 points for Stanford. Harrison Ingram added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists and Michael Jones scored 10 points, including three 3-pointers.

Washington, which beat the Cardinal 86-69 in Seattle on Jan. 12, has not swept the season series since the 2018-19 campaign.

Ingram and Spencer Jones made back-to-back 3s to spark an 8-0 opening run and the Cardinal never trailed. Langston Wilson’s dunk with about three minutes left in the first half trimmed the Huskies deficit to 27-24 but Angel responded with a three-point play and followed with a layup before Jones converted another three-point play and hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-2 and give Stanford a 12-point lead at halftime.

Jamal Bey hit a 3-pointer before Braxton Meah added a basket in the paint and then threw down a dunk to trim Washington’s deficit to five points with 15:37 to play but Matthew Murrell, Spencer Jones and Angel each hit a 3-pointer in an 13-2 run that culminated when Angel made a layup that gave Stanford a 51-37 advantage about three minutes later and the Huskies never again threatened.

Washington (16-14, 8-11 Pac-12) had its three-game win streak, tied for its longest of the season, snapped.

Stanford shot 49% from the field and made 12 of 24 from behind the arc. The Cardinal is shooting 56 of 115 (48.7%) from 3-point range over the last six games.

Bey led Washington with 21 points and 8 rebounds and Keion Brooks Jr. added 17 points, going 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. The Huskies shot 39% (22 of 57) from the field and made just 4 of 17 from 3-point range.

Michael O’Connell, who finished with two points, had a career-best 12 of the Cardinal’s season-high 25 assists. Stanford previous high of 18 assists was set in its season-opening win over Pacific.

Stanford (12-17, 6-12) had lost five of its last six.

UP NEXT

Washington heads home for its regular season finale Thursday against in-state rival Washington State

Stanford hits the road for games at Oregon State on Thursday and at Oregon on Saturday before the Pac-12 Tournament begins March 8 in Las Vegas

