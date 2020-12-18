Jones, Harvey lead S. Illinois over North Dakota 85-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Lance Jones posted 18 points, seven assists, five steals and four rebounds and Southern Illinois routed North Dakota 85-64 on Thursday.

Ben Harvey added 18 points for the Salukis (4-0), who closed the first half with a 20-4 run for a 17-point lead. Trent Brown chipped in 10 points.

The teams will play again Friday afternoon, a test for when they go to their respective conferences, which will feature back-to-back games this season.

Gertautas Urbonavicius and Caleb Nero scored 13 points each for the Fighting Hawks (1-6) and Filip Rebraca added 12.

