Jones, Domask lead S. Illinois past Evansville 63-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Lance Jones had 19 points as Southern Illinois stretched its season-opening win streak to seven games, topping Evansville 63-57 on Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference opener.

Before the game Southern Illinois held a moment of silence for former coach Rich Herrin, who coached the Salukis from 1985-1988, which included three-straight trips to the NCAA Tournament. A school Hall of Famer, Herrin, 87, dies on Friday night.

Marcus Domask added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Salukis, who are 7-0 for the first time since the 1947-48 team went 8-0.

Jawaun Newton had 14 points for the Purple Aces (2-5). Noah Frederking added 12 points. Shamar Givance had 11 points.

The teams face off again on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery