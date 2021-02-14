Jones carries S. Illinois over Illinois St. 59-49

NCAA Men's Basketball
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Lance Jones scored 14 points and Southern Illinois defeated Illinois State 59-49 on Sunday.

Steven Verplancken Jr. had 12 points for Southern Illinois (10-9, 4-9 Missouri Valley Conference) and Kyler Filewich scored 11. Verplancken’s 3-pointer with 14:45 before halftime gave the Salukis a 14-12 lead and they never trailed again.

Josiah Strong scored 14 points for the Redbirds (6-15, 3-12) and Antonio Reeves 10.

