Jones carries Coastal Carolina past South Alabama 78-65

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Travis Evee scored 21 points, Max Fiedler had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Rice held off UTEP for a 71-68 win on Saturday night.

Tydus Verhoeven made a pair of foul shots with seven seconds left to help the Miners pull 70-68 with eight seconds to play. Quincy Olivari added a free throw to cap the scoring.