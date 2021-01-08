Jones carries Coastal Carolina past South Alabama 78-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)DeVante’ Jones had 26 points as Coastal Carolina topped South Alabama 78-65 on Friday night.

Garrick Green had 14 points for Coastal Carolina (8-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Deanthony Tipler added 13 points. Ebrima Dibba had 12 points.

KK Curry had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars (7-5, 1-2). Michael Flowers added 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES