Jones carries Coastal Carolina over Greensboro 103-45

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)DeVante’ Jones had 25 points as Coastal Carolina easily defeated Greensboro 103-45 on Saturday.

Essam Mostafa had 12 points and nine rebounds for Coastal Carolina (4-0). Ahmard Harvey added 10 points, and DeShawn Thomas had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Matthew Brown had 10 points for the Pride.

