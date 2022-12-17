CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)Tevian Jones scored 31 points as Southern Utah beat Northern Arizona 106-101 in overtime on Saturday despite 45 points from NAU’s Jalen Cole.

Jones also contributed five steals for the Thunderbirds (8-4). Harrison Butler scored 23 points and added nine rebounds and four blocks. Drake Allen shot 8 of 13 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 22 points.

Northern Arizona (4-9) got 14 points and two steals from Xavier Fuller. Carson Towt put up 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.