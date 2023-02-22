CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Lance Jones had 28 points in Southern Illinois’ 86-63 win against Northern Iowa on Wednesday night.

Jones shot 11 for 14, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Salukis (21-9, 13-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask scored 24 points while shooting 7 for 12 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Trent Brown recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Tytan Anderson led the way for the Panthers (13-16, 9-10) with 21 points and four steals. Northern Iowa also got 17 points from Logan Wolf. Trey Campbell also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.