Jolly scores 25 to lead SMU past Temple 68-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP)Tyson Jolly had a career-high 25 points plus 14 rebounds as SMU topped Temple 68-52 on Saturday night.

Isiaha Mike had 12 points and 10 rebounds for SMU (13-4, 3-2 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kendric Davis added 10 points and nine assists. Feron Hunt had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Temple totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jake Forrester had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (10-7, 2-4). Nate Pierre-Louis added 12 points and six rebounds. Quinton Rose had 10 points.

SMU plays East Carolina at home on Wednesday. Temple matches up against Cincinnati at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞