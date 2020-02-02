Jolly, Davis send SMU to 82-67 victory over Tulane

DALLAS (AP)Tyson Jolly scored 20 points and sophomore Kendric Davis added a double-double to power SMU to an 82-67 victory over Tulane on Saturday.

Jolly made 7 of 14 shots from the floor, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Mustangs (16-5, 6-3 American Athletic Conference). Davis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the second double-double of his career. CJ White had 15 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Isiaha Mike added 14 points, while reserve Feron Hunt pitched in with 11 points and seven boards.

Nic Thomas hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead the Green Wave (10-11, 2-7). K.J. Lawson had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Teshaun Hightower scored 12 with four assists. Christion Thompson scored 11 for Tulane, which led 31-28 at halftime before being outscored 54-36 after intermission.

SMU shot 51% from the floor, while Tulane shot 42% overall. Both teams made 12 of 28 from beyond the arc (43%). The two teams combined to take just 17 foul shots.

