Johnston scores 24 to carry Stetson past Jacksonville 91-75

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DELAND, Fla. (AP)Chase Johnston had a career-high 24 points as Stetson topped Jacksonville 91-75 on Friday night.

Rob Perry had 18 points for Stetson (9-11, 6-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Christiaan Jones added 15 points. Mahamadou Diawara had 13 points.

Kevion Nolan had 17 points for the Dolphins (10-13, 4-9). Tyreese Davis added 16 points. Mo Arnold had 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES