Johnson sinks winning FTs, N. Colorado beats E. Washington

Posted: / Updated:

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Matt Johnson II sank two free throws with 1.7 seconds remaining as Northern Colorado fought past Eastern Washington 78-76 in a see-saw game on Thursday night.

Johnson and Daylen Kountz each scored 22 points for Northern Colorado. Tre’Shon Smoots added 15 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and had a career-best six assists for Northern Colorado (8-6, 5-4 Big Sky Conference). Bodie Hume added 10 points.

The Bears scored a season-best 47 points in the first half and led by as many as 11 in the second. Eastern Washington came roaring back with a 14-3 run and took a 70-69 lead with 3:23 remaining. The game saw 10 lead changes and eight ties.

Tanner Groves had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (3-6, 2-2). Tyler Robertson added 16 points. Jacob Davison had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

