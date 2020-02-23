Johnson scores 32 to carry UALR past Arkansas St. 81-78

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Kamani Johnson had a career-high 32 points plus 16 rebounds and Markquis Nowell scored all the points in a 6-0 run in the final minute as Arkansas-Little Rock edged past Arkansas State 81-78 on Saturday.

Johnson hit 9 of 12 shots.

Nowell had 19 points and six assists for Arkansas-Little Rock (19-9, 13-4 Sun Belt Conference). Ruot Monyyong added seven rebounds and three blocks. Ben Coupet Jr. had six rebounds.

Marquis Eaton scored a career-high 27 points for the Red Wolves (15-14, 7-11), who have now lost seven games in a row. Caleb Fields added 11 points. Malik Brevard had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Trojans improve to 2-0 against the Red Wolves this season. Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Arkansas State 90-87 on Feb. 8. Arkansas-Little Rock plays Louisiana-Monroe at home on Thursday. Arkansas State takes on Louisiana-Lafayette on the road on Wednesday.

