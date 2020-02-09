Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Johnson scores 29 to carry W. Michigan past Ball St. 68-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Brandon Johnson had a career-high 29 points as Western Michigan edged past Ball St. 68-64 on Saturday.

Johnson shot 12 for 14 from the floor. He added seven rebounds.

Titus Wright had 13 points for Western Michigan (11-12, 4-6 Mid-American Conference).

Luke Bumbalough had 15 points for the Cardinals (13-10, 6-4). Jarron Coleman added 14 points. Tahjai Teague had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Western Michigan plays Ohio on the road on Tuesday. Ball St. takes on Northern Illinois at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞