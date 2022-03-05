CINCINNATI (AP)Nate Johnson had 25 points as Xavier romped past Georgetown 97-75 on Saturday night.

Jack Nunge had 16 points and nine rebounds for Xavier (18-12, 8-11 Big East Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Colby Jones added 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Adam Kunkel had 12 points and eight assists.

The 97 points were a season best for Xavier, which also posted a season-high 32 assists.

Dante Harris had 19 points for the Hoyas (6-24, 0-19), whose losing streak stretched to 20 games. Collin Holloway added 17 points. Aminu Mohammed had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com