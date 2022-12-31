WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Brandon Johnson had 17 points in East Carolina’s 79-69 victory against Wichita State on Saturday night.

Johnson had eight rebounds for the Pirates (10-5, 1-1 American Athletic). Ezra Ausar scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Javon Small recorded 14 points.

The Shockers (7-7, 0-2) were led by Kenny Pohto, who posted 21 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Shammah Scott added 19 points for Wichita State. Jaron Pierre Jr. also had 12 points.

East Carolina took the lead for good with 9:30 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Jaden Walker to make it a 59-56 game.

