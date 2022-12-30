JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)KJ Johnson had 16 points in North Alabama’s 66-62 win over Jacksonville State in an Atlantic Sun Conference opener on Friday night.

Johnson added five assists for the Lions (9-5). Will Soucie scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Daniel Ortiz was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Skyelar Potter led the Gamecocks (7-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and added seven rebounds and two steals. Jacksonville State got 12 points and four assists from Demaree King. Clarence Jackson had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

North Alabama hosts Bellarmine on Monday and Jacksonville State visits Jacksonville, also on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.