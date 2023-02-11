FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Portland State threw a desperation, floor-length pass and Isaiah Johnson, falling backward and off balance, caught and released the game-winning shot as time expired and Portland State escaped with an 88-87 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday.

Liam Lloyd gave the Lumberjacks the lead, 87-86 with a 3 with five seconds left.

Cameron Parker scored 21 points and had five rebounds and seven assists for the Vikings (11-15, 5-8 Big Sky Conference). Jorell Saterfield scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 14, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Bobby Harvey shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Lumberjacks (7-20, 3-11) were led by Xavier Fuller, who posted 18 points and seven rebounds. Northern Arizona also got 17 points and nine rebounds from Carson Towt. Nik Mains also had 15 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Portland State hosts Idaho State while Northern Arizona travels to play Eastern Washington.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.