Johnson leads W. Michigan over E. Michigan 70-54

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Brandon Johnson had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Western Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 70-54 on Tuesday night.

Johnson hit 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Michael Flowers had 12 points and seven assists for Western Michigan (13-17, 6-11 Mid-American Conference). Rafael Cruz Jr. added 10 points. B. Artis White had six rebounds.

Ty Groce had 11 points for the Eagles (16-14, 6-11). Darion Spottsville added 10 points as did Yeikson Montero.

The Broncos leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan 69-51 on Feb. 15.

Western Michigan finishes the regular season against Central Michigan on the road on Friday. Eastern Michigan finishes the regular season against Toledo on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

