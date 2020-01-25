Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Johnson leads Appalachian St. past Coastal Carolina 78-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Isaac Johnson matched his career high with a season-high 22 points as Appalachian State romped past Coastal Carolina 78-58 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers built a 21-4 lead and never trailed. They extended the lead to 40-22 at intermission. Tommy Burton’s basket with 17:11 left brought Coastal Carolina within 42-34; the only time the Chanticleers got within single digits in the second half.

Justin Forrest had 19 points for Appalachian State (11-10, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference). O’Showen Williams added 17 points and nine rebounds. Kendall Lewis had 10 points.

DeVante’ Jones had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Chanticleers (11-10, 4-6). Burton added 12 points and seven rebounds. Keishawn Brewton had 11 points.

Appalachian State takes on Arkansas State on the road on Thursday. Coastal Carolina faces Arkansas-Little Rock on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞