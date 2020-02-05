Johnson lead W. Michigan past Miami (OH) 64-60

Live Now
OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Brandon Johnson scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and foul line and Western Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 64-60 Tuesday night.

Following Johnson’s basket that broke a 58-all tie, Dae Dae Grant went to the foul line for the Red Hawks but made just 1 of 2 with 13 seconds left to make it 60-59.

Michael Flowers then made a pair for Western Michigan (10-12, 3-6 Mid-American Conference) for a 62-59 lead. Isaiah Coleman-Lands was fouled and made the first of two and intentionally missed the second. Milos Jovic intentionally fouled Flowers who sank a pair to end it.

Flowers scored 16 and went 11 of 12 from the foul line. The Broncos ended a three-game skid.

Grant scored 20 for the Red Hawks and Precious Ayah and Jovic each scored 10. Miami has lost back-to-back contests.

