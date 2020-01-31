Johnson carries Tennessee St. over Jacksonville St. 72-62

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Shakem Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Tennessee State beat Jacksonville State 72-62 on Thursday night.

Johnson hit 9 of 11 shots. Wesley Harris added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers. Michael Littlejohn had 13 points for Tennessee State (13-9, 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Emmanuel Egbuta added 10 points.

Jacara Cross had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (9-13, 4-5). Derrick Cook added 13 points.

De’Torrion Ware, who led the Gamecocks in scoring entering the contest with 12 points per game, finished with three points on 1-of-6 shooting. He played just five minutes and didn’t attempt a shot in the first half after picking up two quick fouls.

Tennessee State plays Tennessee Tech on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville State takes on Belmont at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

