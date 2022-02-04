PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Logan Johnson had 17 points as Saint Mary’s easily defeated Portland 75-54 on Thursday night.

Matthias Tass had 12 points for Saint Mary’s (18-4, 6-1 West Coast Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Kyle Bowen added 11 points. Tommy Kuhse had six rebounds.

Tyler Robertson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Pilots (11-11, 2-5). Mike Meadows added 10 points. Chika Nduka had 10 rebounds.

Moses Wood, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Pilots, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

