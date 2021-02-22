Johnson carries Saint Mary’s (Calif.) over Pepperdine 66-61

MORAGA, Calif. (AP)Logan Johnson registered 19 points and seven rebounds as Saint Mary’s narrowly beat Pepperdine 66-61 on Monday.

Dan Fotu had 14 points and seven rebounds for Saint Mary’s (12-7, 3-5 West Coast Conference). Matthias Tass added 11 points.

Sedrick Altman scored a career-high 22 points for the Waves (10-10, 6-5). Kessler Edwards added 16 points. Colbey Ross had 14 points.

The Gaels leveled the season series against the Waves with the win. Pepperdine defeated Saint Mary’s 60-58 on Feb. 13.

