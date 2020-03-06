John leads Weber St. past Idaho 72-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Cody John scored 21 points as Weber State defeated Idaho 72-64 on Thursday night.

Michal Kozak added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats. Jerrick Harding had 16 points for Weber State (12-18, 8-11 Big Sky Conference) and Dima Zdor grabbed nine rebounds.

Trevon Allen had 32 points for the Vandals (7-23, 3-16), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Scott Blakney added 10 points and seven rebounds and Damen Thacker scored 10.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Vandals for the season.

Weber State defeated Idaho 69-68 on Dec. 30. Weber State finishes out the regular season against Eastern Washington on the road on Saturday. Idaho finishes out the regular season against Idaho State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

