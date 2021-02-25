Jockuch leads N. Colorado over Portland St. 66-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Kur Jockuch had 11 points and 15 rebounds and Matt Johnson II made a jumper with three seconds left to lead Northern Colorado to a 66-64 win over Portland State on Thursday night.

Daylen Kountz had 19 points for Northern Colorado (10-8, 6-6 Big Sky Conference). Bodie Hume added 13 points and seven rebounds. Matt Johnson had 10 points.

Ian Burke had 17 points for the Vikings (8-10, 5-6), whose four-game winning streak was broken. James Scott added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

