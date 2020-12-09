Jimerson lifts Saint Louis past Central Arkansas 88-65

ST. LOUIS (AP)Gibson Jimerson had 21 points as Saint Louis romped past Central Arkansas 88-65 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Goodwin had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six steals for Saint Louis (4-0). Yuri Collins added 12 points and nine assists, and Javonte Perkins had 10 points.

Rylan Bergersen had 16 points for the Bears (0-3). Jared Chatham added 13 points and DeAndre Jones had 10 points and eight assists.

