ST. LOUIS (AP)Gibson Jimerson scored 16 points to lead Saint Louis and Yuri Collins sealed the victory with a free throw with one second left as the Billikens knocked off George Mason 63-62 on Wednesday night.

Jimerson was 6 of 9 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Billikens (11-6, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Terrence Hargrove Jr. scored 10 points while going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added five rebounds. Javonte Perkins recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Josh Oduro finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Patriots (10-7, 2-2). George Mason also got 12 points and five assists from Ronald Polite. Victor Bailey Jr. also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.