Jenkins leads Stony Brook over Saint Peter’s 64-63

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Jahlil Jenkins had 15 points as Stony Brook edged past St. Peter’s 64-63 on Saturday night.

Tykei Greene had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Seawolves (7-4), who upped their win streak to four. Anthony Roberts added 11 points. Tyler Stephenson-Moore had six rebounds.

Stony Brook led 64-57 after a layup by Juan Felix Rodriguez with 1:56 left to play. Doug Edert’s layup capped a 5-0 run and pulled Saint Peter’s within a point with 1:27 left. Both teams went scoreless from there.

KC Ndefo had 13 points and five blocks for the Peacocks (3-6). Daryl Banks III added 12 points. Hassan Drame had seven rebounds.

