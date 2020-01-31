Jenkins leads Pacific to a 62-50 win over Loyola Marymount

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Daniss Jenkins scored 16 points and Pacific handled Loyola Marymount, earning a 62-50 West Coast Conference victory on Thursday night.

Justin Moore hit a 3-pointer to send the Tigers into intermission with a 29-22 lead and Austin Vereen opened the second half with a 3 and Jenkins and Jahlil Tripp followed with a jumper and a layup, respectively to give Pacific a 14-point advantage, 36-22.

Pacific (15-8, 3-4) shot 47.9% from the field and knocked down eight 3-pointers to snap a three-game losing streak.

Eli Scott scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Lions (8-14, 2-6). Jordan Bell added 10 points.

Pacific hosts San Diego Saturday. Loyola Marymount hosts Pepperdine Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞