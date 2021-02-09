Jenkins Jr. scores 26 to lift UNLV over Air Force 69-64

LAS VEGAS (AP)David Jenkins Jr. had 26 points as UNLV edged past Air Force 69-64 on Monday night.

Jenkins Jr. hit 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Bryce Hamilton had 14 points for UNLV (8-9, 5-5 Mountain West Conference). Cheikh Mbacke Diong added nine rebounds and four blocks.

A.J. Walker had 20 points for the Falcons (4-14, 2-12), who have now lost seven straight games. Nikc Jackson added 18 points.

The Runnin’ Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Falcons on the season. UNLV defeated Air Force 68-58 on Saturday.

