NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Daniss Jenkins’ 31 points led Iona past Niagara 78-56 on Friday night.

Jenkins also had five assists, three steals, and three blocks for the Gaels (3-2). Walter Clayton Jr. scored 13 points, going 5 of 8 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Nelly Junior Joseph was 4 of 9 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Aaron Gray led the way for the Purple Eagles (3-4) with 14 points and six rebounds. Noah Thomasson added 12 points for Niagara. Harlan Obioha also recorded 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.