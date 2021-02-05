Jemison carries UAB past UTEP 63-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Trey Jemison tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to carry UAB to a 63-51 win over UTEP on Friday night.

Quan Jackson had 18 points and six rebounds for UAB (15-2, 8-1 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Michael Ertel added 14 points. Kassim Nicholson had eight rebounds.

Souley Boum had 22 points for the Miners (8-9, 4-7). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Bryson Williams added 19 points and eight rebounds. Jamal Bieniemy had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES