STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP)D.J. Jeffries hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 18 points, Shakeel Moore scored nine of his 13 in the second half and Mississippi State beat LSU 64-53 Wednesday night, handing the Tigers their 11th consecutive loss.

Jeffries, who also had seven rebounds and four assists, now has 1,005 career points. Tolu Smith finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Mississippi State (16-8, 4-7 SEC).

The Bulldogs snapped a four-game skid in their series with LSU.

Mississippi State scored the last nine points of the first half and opened the second with a 9-1 run to make it 34-23 when Cameron Matthews’ dunk with 15:43 to play capped the spurt. The Bulldogs led the rest of the way.

Adam Miller converted a three-point play and Jalen Reed added back-to-back baskets as the Tigers scored seven of the next nine points to trim their deficit to six points with 12 minutes remaining but Smith answered with a layup and they got no closer.

KJ Williams led LSU (12-12, 1-10) with 11 points. Miller and Derek Fountain added 10 points apiece.

Mississippi State, which scored 20 points off 15 Tigers turnovers, made 26 of 50 from the field. The Bulldogs have shot at least 50% three times in the last four games and just four times all season.

The Tigers are tied with Cal Poly for the second-longest active losing streak in the nation. Presbyterian has lost 12 in a row.

UP NEXT

LSU plays Texas A&M at home Saturday

Mississippi State hits the road to play Saturday at Arkansas

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25