Jefferson carries Green Bay over Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Josh Jefferson scored 21 points as Green Bay downed Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72 on Saturday.

Amari Davis had 18 points for Green Bay (5-11, 5-7 Horizon League), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Japannah Kellogg III added 15 points and Lucas Stieber 14. Green Bay scored a season-high 43 first-half points.

Jalon Pipkins had 16 points for the Mastodons (6-7, 5-7) and Jarred Godfrey 15.

Green Bay also beat the Mastodons 77-59 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES