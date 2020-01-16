Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM
Closings & Delays
There are currently 13 active closings. Click for more details.

Jean-Baptiste, Ryan lead Chattanooga past Wofford 72-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)David Jean-Baptiste scored 18 points and Matt Ryan had 17 points as Chattanooga topped Wofford 72-59 on Wednesday night.

Ramon Vila added 14 points for the Mocs (12-6, 3-2 Southern Conference).

Nathan Hoover had 20 points for the Terriers (11-7, 3-2). Storm Murphy added six assists.

Chattanooga scored the first 10 points and went on to lead 43-20 at halftime. The Mocs shot 53% and made 7 of 14 3-pointers in the first half. Wofford shot 31% and made only eight field goals in the first half.

Chattanooga plays at UNC Greensboro on Saturday. Wofford will be at home against Furman on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Thursday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞