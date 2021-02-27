Jaworski scores 23 to lift Lafayette past Lehigh 75-69

EASTON, Pa. (AP)Justin Jaworski scored 23 points as Lafayette beat Lehigh 75-69 on Saturday to clinch the Patriot League’s Central Division title and earn the third seed to the upcoming playoffs.

E.J. Stephens had 16 points for Lafayette (8-5, 8-5). Neal Quinn added 10 points. Kyle Jenkins had nine points and seven rebounds.

Marques Wilson had 22 points for the Mountain Hawks (4-9, 4-9). Nic Lynch tied a season high with 22 points. Evan Taylor had 9 points and 15 rebounds.

Lafayette defeated Lehigh 82-70 on Jan. 3, and the two teams close the regular season against each other on Sunday.

