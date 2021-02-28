Jaworski runner lifts Lafayette over Lehigh 71-70

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Justin Jaworski came off two screens to bank home a runner in the lane with the game-winning points in the final seconds as Lafayette clipped Lehigh 71-70 in the regular season finale on Sunday.

Lehigh had three shots in the last 7.7 seconds but none fell as the Explorers held on for the win.

Lafayette (9-5, 9-5) takes on Bucknell in the quarterfinal round of the Patriot League tournament on Saturday.

Lehigh (4-10, 4-10) will square off against Boston University in the tournament’s opening round on Wednesday, with the winner facing league-champion Colgate on Saturday.

Jaworski scored nine for the Explorers, while Kyle Jenkins led with 16 on 6-for-7 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Neal Quinn added 13 points while Tyrone Perry and E.J. Stephens added 10 each.

Ben Li scored 13 to pace Lehigh, Evan Taylor added 12 and Marques Wilson 11 with six assists.

Lafayette took three of four games from Lehigh this season, including a final weekend sweep.

