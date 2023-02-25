NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP)EJ Jarvis’ 34 points and 10 rebounds led Yale over Cornell 76-58 on Saturday night.

John Poulakidas scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (19-7, 9-4 Ivy League). August Mahoney recorded 12 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

Nazir Williams led the Big Red (16-10, 6-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Guy Ragland Jr. and Isaiah Gray added 13 points apiece. Ragland also had nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Yale visits Brown while Cornell hosts Columbia.

—

