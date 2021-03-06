Jarrett lifts Jackson St. past Alabama St. 79-54

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Tristan Jarrett had 22 points as Jackson State extended its winning streak to 11 games, rolling past Alabama State 79-54 on Saturday.

Jonas James had 17 points and six assists for Jackson State (11-5, 11-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cainan McClelland added 12 points and five steals, and Darrian Wilson had 11 points.

Brandon Battle had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets (4-14, 4-14), whose losing streak stretched to six games. LaTrell Tate added 10 points and DJ Jackson had eight rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Hornets on the season. Jackson State defeated Alabama State 60-44 on Jan. 4.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

