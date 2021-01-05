Jarrett lifts Jackson St. past Alabama St. 60-44

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Tristan Jarrett had 25 points as Jackson State beat Alabama State 60-44 on Monday night.

Cainan McClelland had 14 points for Jackson State (1-5, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped its season-opening five-game losing streak. Jayveous McKinnis added 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Kenny Strawbridge had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (0-2, 0-2). Jordan O’Neal added three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES