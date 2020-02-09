Closings & Delays
Jarrett leads Jackson State past Alcorn State 86-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Tristan Jarrett scored 24 points and Jackson State beat Alcorn State 86-57 on Saturday.

Roland Griffin added 23 points and seven rebounds for Jackson State (9-14, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jayveous McKinnis had eight points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Alcorn State totaled 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Troymain Crosby had 15 points for the Braves (10-11, 6-4). Deshaw Andrews and Corey Tillery added 10 points apiece.

Maurice Howard, the Braves’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Braves for the season. Jackson State defeated Alcorn State 76-65 on Jan. 11. Jackson State plays Southern at home on Monday. Alcorn State takes on Grambling State on the road on Monday.

