Jarrett leads Jackson St. past Ark.-Pine Bluff 63-55

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Tristan Jarrett had 31 points and 13 rebounds as Jackson State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-55 on Monday night.

Jarrett shot 12 for 13 from the line.

Isaiah Williams had 12 points for Jackson State (4-5, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Jayveous McKinnis added 13 rebounds with his nine points.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Lions (3-14, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Jalen Lynn added 12 points. Joshuwan Johnson had 11 points. Markedric Bell had a career-high six blocks.

