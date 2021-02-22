Jarrett carries Jackson State over Grambling State 63-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Tristan Jarrett had 26 points as Jackson State won its seventh straight game, narrowly beating Grambling State 63-59 on Monday.

Cainan McClelland and Jayveous McKinnis each had 12 points for Jackson State (7-5, 7-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Isaiah Williams had 10 rebounds.

Prince Moss had 18 points for Grambling State (9-10, 7-5). Cameron Christon added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Terreon Randolph had nine rebounds.

Jackson State improves to 2-0 against Grambling State this season. Jackson State defeated Grambling State 75-61 on Jan. 23.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES