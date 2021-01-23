Jarrett carries Jackson St. over Grambling St. 75-61

GRAMBLING, La. (AP)Tristan Jarrett had 24 points as Jackson State topped Grambling State 75-61 on Saturday.

Jayveous McKinnis had 14 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for Jackson State (2-5, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Isaiah Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jonas James had 10 points.

Sarion McGee had 13 points for Grambling State (5-8, 3-3). Trevell Cunningham added 11 points and eight rebounds. Prince Moss had 10 points.

