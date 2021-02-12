James scores 26 to lead Jacksonville over Lipscomb 66-60

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Dontarius James had 26 points as Jacksonville ended its seven-game losing streak, getting past Lipscomb 66-60 on Friday night.

Tyreese Davis had 15 points for Jacksonville (10-11, 4-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Bryce Workman added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Ahsan Asadullah had 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Bisons (12-10, 6-5). KJ Johnson added 12 points. Greg Jones had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

