James lifts Jacksonville over North Florida 66-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Dontarius James had a career-high 30 points and Kevion Nolan made the go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds left as Jacksonville narrowly beat North Florida 66-65 on Friday night.

Nolan had 17 points and five steals for Jacksonville (9-4, 3-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Bryce Workman added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Mo Arnold had six rebounds.

Carter Hendricksen tied a career high with 23 points for the Ospreys (2-9, 0-1). Jose Placer added 18 points. Emmanuel Adedoyin had nine assists. He also committed seven turnovers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES